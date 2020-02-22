🔥France keep Six Nations Grand Slam dream alive with dramatic victory over Wales🔥

France secured a first win over Wales in Cardiff for 10 years to remain on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack starred for Les Bleus in a dramatic clash at the Principality Stadium, scoring a key third try off an interception after earlier efforts from Anthony Bouthier and Paul Willemse.

Dillon Lewis and Dan Biggar both crossed the whitewash for Wales, whose chances of retaining the title now appear all but over after a second consecutive loss under Wayne Pivac.

More to follow

