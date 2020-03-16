🔥France imposes 15-day lockdown over coronavirus as army drafted in to help move sick to hospitals🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Emmanuel Macron has imposed a 15-day lockdown across France as he increased measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The French president ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.

France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits.

But Mr Macron said measures unprecedented in peacetime were needed as the number of infected people doubled every three days and deaths spiralled higher.

The Covid-19 Outbreak France’s “Biggest Health Crisis In A Century,”

In a sombre address to the nation, the president said that from Tuesday midday (11am UK time) people should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

Anyone flouting the restrictions would be punished, he said.

“I know what I am asking of you is unprecedented but circumstances demand it,” Mr Macron said. “We’re not up against another army or another nation. But the enemy is right there: invisible, elusive, but it is making progress.”

He said tougher action was needed after too many people ignored earlier warnings and mingled in parks and on street corners over the weekend, risking their own health and the wellbeing of others.

In France the coronavirus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation must immediately avoid all “non-essential travel and contact” and move to whole-household isolation in the fight against coronavirus.

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK hit 55 on Monday.

Mr Johnson said groups particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 – those aged over 70 and those with pre-existing health condition – will be asked to stay at home “for around 12 weeks” by the weekend.

As he ramped up the UK’s measures, he also urged people to avoid pubs, clubs and other social venues.

Under Mr Macron’s new measures, soldiers would help transport the sick to hospitals with spare capacity and a military hospital with 30 intensive care beds would be set up in the eastern region of Alsace, where one of the largest infection clusters has broken out.

Mr Macron said he was postponing the second round of local elections on Sunday. Because the government’s sole focus needed to be fighting the pandemic, he said he was suspending his reform agenda, starting with his overhaul of the pension system.

The government would, when necessary, legislate by decree to fight the coronavirus, he said.

Coronavirus infections and fatalities in France and Spain have been surging at a pace just days behind that of Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe where hospitals in the worst-hit northern regions are stretched to breaking point.