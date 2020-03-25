🔥France braces for 'huge wave' of coronavirus cases moving towards Paris as Europe struggles to turn tide🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

France was today facing warnings that a “huge wave” of coronavirus cases could soon be hitting Paris as the country was reported to be considering extending its lockdown to six weeks.

President Emmanuel Macron prepared to visit a military hospital set up to treat infected patients in Alsace in eastern France, the region where the virus has so far had its greatest impact.

But as doctors there said that the French health system was finding it impossible to cope with the scale of the challenge, there were also warnings that the virus could soon spread west to engulf Paris and other towns and cities.

One doctor told the BBC that there was a “huge wave moving west” that could “saturate Paris in days” and raise the already growing death toll further.

The growing problems in France came as it was reported that scientific advisers have recommended that President Macron extend the country’s lockdown to six weeks.

French president Emmanuel Macron (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

They are the latest sign that the extensive measures taken across Europe are so far struggling to turn the tide in the fight against the disease, which has so far claimed more than 6,000 deaths in Italy and thousands more elsewhere.

The fatalities include 514 more deaths in a single day in Spain, according to figures released yesterday.

Statistics published early today also show infections rising sharply in Germany by more than 4,100 to 31,554, although there was a glimmer of hope elsewhere as the Dutch Institute of Health expressed optimism that the country has “most probably” ended the exponential growth of infections there.

In France, however, the situation remains perilous with one doctor, Marc Noizet, head of emergency services in the eastern town of Mulhouse, telling the BBC that hospitals were short of vital supplies. He added: “The scale of the crisis is bigger than any system could face. The mechanisms we are putting in place aren’t enough.”

The situation in Alsace, which includes Mulhouse, is described as “critical” and patients are being transported to other French regions or into neighbouring countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein in a desperate search for spare beds.

In Spain, confirmed cases stand at nearly 40,000, including 5,400 medical staff and 6,584 new infections within the most recent 24-hour period.

That is an even higher infection rate than Italy, which has been Europe’s worst-affected country. All hotels in Spain must be closed by today’s deadline.