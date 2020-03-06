🔥Franc Moody – Dream in Colour review: Pure rave euphoria doesn't take itself too seriously🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The pure euphoria of a rave is impossible to bottle, but on Franc Moody’s debut album Dream in Colour, the North London collective have come pretty darn close with 11 beautifully polished dance tracks, packed with moments so irresistibly funky you’ll be struggling not to dance along.

The songwriting isn’t very complex, but it doesn’t need to be on a record designed almost solely to get people moving, and it never strays out of its lane of pure funk-pop, with its songs propelled by smooth beats, earwormy bass lines and glittering synths.

The best tracks don’t take themselves too seriously. Skin to Skin turns lustful feelings into a playful dance routine, while Charge Me Up stretches a metaphor about battery-powered dancing over an entire song without losing momentum.

Slower-tempo Flesh and Blood is a standout, with blissful vocals matched by an unforgettable bass melody.