🔥Fox school board declines contract extension for new superintendent🔥

ARNOLD — The Fox School District board has declined to extend Superintendent Nisha Patel’s contract for one year.Patel started a three-year contract in July. At a Feb. 4 closed meeting, the board voted 4-3 against a one-year extension while agreeing to review Patel’s contract again in October.School boards typically review superintendent contracts at the beginning of each calendar year.Patel, who previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education, replaced Jim Wipke, who took the superintendent job in the Ladue School District last fall after four years at Fox.Fox received a “poor” rating in a 2016 state audit that showed the district spent $100,000 on gift cards, electronics and groceries, mainly for the personal benefit of former Superintendent Dianne Critchlow. State and federal prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Critchlow following a special prosecutor’s investigation. A follow-up audit noted improvements in the district’s bookkeeping.Residents of the Jefferson County district will vote on a $40 million bond issue in April. The bond would not raise taxes and would be used for safety and security improvements, new classrooms and other upgrades to the district’s buildings.