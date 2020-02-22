Fowler to hit first, Carpenter second in Cardinals’ first exhibition game

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Dexter Fowler takes batting batting practice at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—And the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals is. . .Dexter Fowler, at least for the first exhibition game of the season Saturday here against the New York Mets.Fowler, who led off in 51 of the 162 regular-season games last year, will play right field and hit first, followed by Matt Carpenter, who is playing third. Other regulars who will be in the lineup are Paul Goldschmidt, hitting third as the designated hitter, and catcher Yadier Molina, who will bat ourth.Both Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for a starting outfield job, are playing, as is Tommy Edman at shortstop, a position he did not play during his first season with the Cardinals.Jack Flaherty will start on the mound, followed by Dakota Hudson, Brett Cecil and Kwang-Hyun Kim.Second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader all are sitting Saturday, suggesting they will be on the traveling squad on Sunday for the rematch with the Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla.Before their workout and game Saturday, the Cardinals met with the players’ association, with former slugger Dave Winfield of the association staff conducting the meeting in place of executive director Tony Clark.CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt dh4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Tommy Edman ss7. Brad Miller 2b8. Rangel Ravelo 1b9. Lane Thomas cfRH Jack Flaherty p

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

His absence throws open a rotation spot that could be filled by Kim, Cabrera, Helsley, Gant, a Class AAA Memphis starter — or, possibly, Reyes.

(Updated) He’s recovering from injection to his right forearm, but elbow ligament is sound. Also: Lefties Kim, Cecil will pitch in Saturday’s game.

Cards shortstop made just 7 errors while hitting 30 homers in 2019, but Hall of Famer Smith talks of a ‘little thing’ that will help DeJong.

Righthander felt discomfort while throwing last week. He is in the first year of a $68 million, four-year contract.

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

Cardinals ace also expected to start season opener in Cincinnati on March 26, but Shildt says announcement of opening-day starter will come ‘soon.’

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

(Updated) He’s recovering from injection to his right forearm, but elbow ligament is sound. Also: Lefties Kim, Cecil will pitch in Saturday’s game.

Hudson will follow Flaherty to mound to face Mets on Saturday with Wainwright to oppose New York on Sunday.

Cardinals Hall of Famer cautions that staff ace shouldn’t be expected to duplicate his Bob-Gibson-like second half of 2019 season.

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Dexter Fowler takes batting batting practice at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com