🔥Four utility polls fell in Cambridge Friday night🔥

Four utility poles crashed to the ground on Washington Street in Cambridge Friday night, and police are continuing to work on figuring out what happened.

The poles toppled over just prior to 11 p.m. and were situated between Windsor and Portland streets, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department. No one was injured but “at least” two cars parked there were damaged.

About 100 residents lost electricity, and it wasn’t restored until midnight on Saturday, Warnick said. Generators connected to Washington Elms and Newtowne Court were used to provide heat and power. Washington Street was closed until the poles were fixed.