🔥Four rescued near Ben Nevis summit amid 'horrendous' condition of strong winds and blizzards🔥

Four people have been rescued near the summit of Ben Nevis amid “horrendous” weather of strong winds and blizzards.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team rescued the climbers this evening when the wind chill about -20C. Their condition is unknown.

Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter said it was was assisting, but was “limited by the weather”.

The rescue team launched the operation after three of the group were missing.

They were later located. Rescuers said an update would be posted “once everyone is down safely”.

The rescue on Britain’s highest mountain comes in the wake of Storm Ciara and amid Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings of high winds and snow.