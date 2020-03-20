🔥Four Premiership clubs announce 25 per cent wage cuts amid coronavirus crisis as IRFU agree deferral model🔥

Pay cuts and deferrals are taking place across English and Irish rugby as clubs seek to navigate a way through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, the RFU confirmed the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019/20 season for all league, cup and county rugby outside the Gallagher Premiership, with the latter currently suspended until at least April 20 amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said that the governing body will communicate a “fair and balanced outcome” to the rest of the game by the middle of next month.

The ongoing suspension is hitting clubs hard financially, with Saracens – whose relegation to the Championship following salary cap breaches has already been confirmed – among the clubs to reveal that they have asked all “players, coaches and staff across the whole organisation to support us in a reduction in salary by 25%”.

The club explained the move was being made to protect jobs and avoid redundancies, with lower-paid staff protected from the cuts.

In a statement, Saracens said: “With the recent announcements that all rugby activity has been postponed and the cancellation of social gatherings and events for the foreseeable future, our club finds itself in a critical position.

“There will be a very significant drop in revenue and it is an unsustainable situation.”

Both Wasps and Worcester similarly announced on Friday pay cuts of 25 per cent effective from April 1 that exclude a number of lower-paid staff.

Gloucester also released a statement to confirm that they had implemented a 25% salary reduction among everyone at the club.

Saracens are among the clubs to ask certain staff to take a 25 per cent reduction in pay (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon predicted that the club could stand to miss out on £1.6million if the current season is not finished.

In Ireland, the IRFU announced on Friday they had agreed a payment deferral model with the four provinces – Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster – in agreement and partnership with players’ association Rugby Players Ireland.

Those deferrals range from 10-50 per cent and will be effective from April, while remaining subject to review, with the IRFU insisting they hope to “return to full pay, and repay any deferrals, as soon as possible”.