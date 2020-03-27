🔥Four passengers dead as COVID-19 spreads through cruise ship stranded at sea🔥

Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship stranded at sea carrying 247 Canadians as international ports remain closed fearing the coronavirus pandemic.

Holland America, owner of the MS Zaandam, which is carrying 1,243 guests and 586 crew, said two patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“This is so serious,” said Andrew Bevington, whose parents, Nancy and Neville, of New Hamburg, Ont., are cloistered in their room aboard the Zaandam. “The situation has deteriorated significantly.”

At least 53 guests and 85 crew members have reported to Zaandam’s medical centre with influenza-like symptoms, the cruise company said Friday.

Passengers, however, say the number is higher.

Zaandam is currently off the coast of Panama and, in response to the medical crisis, were met by the Holland America sister ship, MS Rotterdam, Thursday evening.

Panamanian authorities allowed ship-to-ship operations at anchor between the two vessels. Medical supplies and additional medical staff were transferred to Zaandam, the Seattle-based cruise company said.

Only those who have not been ill will be moved

“Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time,” the cruise company said in a written statement.

The company did not give the nationalities of the dead.

On Friday, groups of healthy passengers were to be transferred to the Rotterdam under guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“Only those who have not been ill will be moved, and health screenings will be conducted before transferring. Priority for the first guests to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70,” the company said.

All passengers are required to stay inside their rooms until a final port can be arranged.

All crew and passengers currently ill or in isolation because of close contact with an ill person, will remain on Zaandam.

There are four doctors and four nurses on Zaandam; Rotterdam has two doctors and four nurses.



The cruise ship MS Zaandam is pictured after four passengers have died on board, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Panama City, Panama March 27, 2020.

Erick Marciscano/Reuters

The Zaandam was cruising around the tip of South America, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to San Antonio, Chile, when the COVID-19 global pandemic was announced.

It left Buenos Aires on March 7 and was scheduled to make port in San Antonio on March 21.

As health fears grew around the world over the coronavirus spread, Chile closed its port to the approaching ship.

After a flurry of concern, several Canadian passengers told the National Post last week they were settling in for an adventure.

“Our captain said we are probably on the healthiest place on Earth,” said Ann Graham of Qualicum Beach, B.C., last week before any illness was detected.

Nancy and Neville Bevington, last week, called themselves “two happy sailors on the Pacific ‘somewhere’” in an email to the Post. “We are very comfortable and learning lessons in patience as we await further information from Holland America on where and when we will disembark.”

At the time, when no one appeared ill on board, they said they were more worried for their family in Canada: “We are safe and happy and well looked after in our ‘floating bubble.’”

The bubble burst on Sunday when a number of passengers reported to the ship’s medical centre with influenza-like illness symptoms.

The captain asked passengers to self isolate in their rooms. All guests and crew were given face masks Thursday and were provided with instructions on when and how to wear them, the cruise line said.

Andrew Bevington said the family last heard from his parents Friday morning.

“They’re still healthy. My mom said that she doesn’t know when the relocation will take place … as they were waiting for the Rotterdam to fuel up.”

What happens next is still in flux.

“The onward plan for both ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities on approval to transit the Panama Canal for sailing to Fort Lauderdale,” the cruise line said.

That may not be possible now that COVID-19 has been confirmed onboard.

Ricaurte Vásquez, the administrator of the Panama Canal Authority, told Panamanian media a contagious ship would not be allowed through the narrow canal linking the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

“If there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, the ship has to go into quarantine,” Vásquez was quoted by Telemetro Reporta. “If there are elements of contagion, the ship has to go into quarantine, that is not an alternative or an option.”

• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: AD_Humphreys