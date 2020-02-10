🔥Four out of five Brits worried UK air pollution limits fall short of WHO guidelines🔥

Eighty per cent of Britons are worried that the UK’s air pollution limits do not align with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, according to research released today by Hubbub.

The environmental charity surveyed 3,000 UK adults as part of their #AirWeShare campaign, with results revealing overwhelming concern for the quality of the country’s air.

Eighty-three per cent of people claimed they were worried about how pollution might affect them or their families – a figure which increased to 89% for those with children at primary school level, and up to 92% for parents with kids under five years old.

A recent report found every area of London was in breach of WHO guidelines for PM2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres).

Furthermore, by last March, the capital had already exceeded its European and UK PM10 quota – PM of less than 10 μm – for the entire year.

To raise awareness of the city’s toxic air issues, Hubbub has teamed up with Grosvenor Britain & Ireland to unveil the ‘Pollution Pavilion’ installation in Covent Garden.

A collaboration between artists Climate and Cities and King’s College London, it comprises large-scale balloons which change colour to reflect annual nitrogen dioxide figures taken from five Air Quality Network stations across the city.

Nitrogen dioxide – largely produced from car emissions – can aggravate such illnesses as asthma, with children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems most at risk.

Trewin Restorick, CEO and Co-founder of Hubbub says of the research: “As air pollution is invisible it’s really easy to ignore this issue, but there is a very real threat to our health.

“There’s lots we can all do to improve the Air We Share and have a positive impact, but what we really need is legislation and initiatives that deliver clean air for everyone. We are today urging everyone to write to their local MP to get this important issue higher up on the Government’s agenda.”

Founder of Mums for Lungs Jemima Hartshorn, who is backing the campaign, says: “I care about air pollution because there is so much evidence showing that it harms our health and contributes to respiratory illnesses, stunted lung growth in children, cancer, dementia, reduced concentration span and many more.

“Children breathe faster and are therefore most affected by air pollution. London’s air is preventing our children from being as healthy as they should be, and our children deserve better.

“With Mums for Lungs, we support any campaign that really highlights this issue and calls on policymakers to address [it]… we need to make the right choices too, and choose public transport over cars whenever possible.”

The installation will be on display in Covent Garden until January, 26, and will move to Grosvenor Square later in the year.