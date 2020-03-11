🔥Four of Rishi Sunak's best Budget 2020 jokes – including John McDonnell swipe🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Rishi Sunak delivered his 2020 Budget speech inside your home of Commons today, addressing not only the impact of coronavirus on the economy, but an alcohol duty freeze and the abolishment of reading tax also.

And also declaring the radical changes he plans to create in motion, the brand new Chancellor of the Exchequer also injected flashes of humour into his 70 minute-long announcement.

From his jibe at John McDonnell, to his crack about his new job, Sajid Javid’s replacement got many a cheer from MPs and Cabinet ministers.

In the event you missed it, listed below are four of Mr Sunak’s Budget jokes and humourous moments…

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid shared in the laughs (PA)

1) The initial of Mr Sunak’s cracks actually came at the trouble of his old boss.

Speaking on the Government’s record on employment, the Chancellor said it turned out “the story of a national jobs miracle”.

Then added: “Given the previous few weeks I’ve had, I’m all towards jobs miracles.”

Mr Sunak replaced Mr Javid as Chancellor significantly less than 27 days before he delivered the country’s spending plan.

John McDonnell also saw the funny side (PA)

2) Mr Sunak’s next two funnies were let off in quick succession, and were both at the trouble of Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

To begin with, the federal government minister said he’d be scrapping VAT on online publications such as newspapers and history journals.

He said: “You will have no VAT on historical fiction by Hilary Mantel, textbooks or manuals like Gray’s Anatomy or, indeed, works of fantasy… like John McDonnell’s Economics for the countless.”

The Shadow Chancellor took the jibe in good jest, as did all of those other House.

3) Rishi Sunak quickly followed up with a one-liner.

He quipped: “The irony is, it’s sold so few, it’s literally their own little Red Book.”

This can be a play on THE TINY Red Book – a summary of quotes from Chairman Mao, the Chinese Dictator.

Mr McDonnell famously quoted the book in the chamber.

4) The ultimate joke came at the expense of another Tory MP.

Mr Sunak, announcing continued tax relief for the red diesel found in tractors, poked fun at his colleague Mark Spencer – a former farmer.

“I’ve heard the concerns about agriculture, particularly from the [National Farmers’ Union], rural colleagues and even my Right Honourable friend, the known member for Sherwood.”