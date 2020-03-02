🔥Four more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, bringing UK cases to 40🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Four more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 40, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

In a statement, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.

“The total number of UK cases is 40.”

More follows…

