🔥Four killed as two planes crash in mid-air in Australia🔥

Four people have died after two planes crashed in mid-air in Australia.

The two occupants of both planes were confirmed dead at separate scenes in Mangalore, north of the Victoria state capital, Melbourne.

Aerial images appeared to show debris from two small planes in grassy areas following the smash on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police said it is believed the aircrafts collided in mid-air before crashing to the ground.

Officers were called to reports of a collision at about 11.25am local time (12.25am UK time).

In statement the force said: “Two occupants in each aircraft have died at the scenes.

“The four persons are yet to be identified.

“The Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been notified.

“Police are currently investigating and will prepare a report for the Coroner.”

