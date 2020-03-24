🔥Four guilty of killing man in park they mistook for rival🔥

Four men who shot dead a Sainsbury’s worker in a case of “mistaken identity” as he sat on a park bench are facing jail today.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, 26, was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he was shot in the head at close range in a botched revenge attack.

The killers, all from Wembley, had gone out on July 7 last year seeking retribution for the murder of 32-year-old Craig Small two days earlier, the Old Bailey heard.

The came across Mr Mensah-Ababio in Monks Park, Wembley.

He had no gang affiliation but bore a striking resemblance to the intended target from a rival group in Stonebridge.

He was enjoying a soft drink in the park when he was shot in what prosecutors said was “a cold-blooded killing”.

Rene Montaque, 35, Karlos Gracia, 23, and Alhassan Jalloh, 21, were yesterday found guilty of murder.

Taalib Rowe, 25, was convicted of manslaughter. All had denied involvement. They will be sentenced at a future date.

Mr Mensah-Ababio’s sister paid ­tribute to her “sweet-natured and sympathetic” brother, saying he was a hard worker and “the voice of reason in our household”.

“Kwasi was never involved in gangs or crime and not one person could have predicted the amount of violence that would be carried out towards him,” she said.

“If something of this nature happened to any of the defendants, most people would be sad but to say they would be shocked would be a lie, this is the life they choose to participate in and these are some of the consequences.

“No amount of time is going to stop the pain … My right hand is no longer here … my parents will never see their only son grow up to have a family and these things will never hurt any less.”