🔥Four dead, one injured in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis🔥

Crews tending to the victims of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and drove into oncoming traffic Friday, killing four people and injuring one, police said.Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the crash occurred about 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 40, near Highway N and Exit 4A. Wheetley said the eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and hit two passenger cars head-on. A cable barrier separates the eastbound and westbound lanes there.Two of the people died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital, where they died, Wheetley said.”We now have four confirmed fatalities,” Wheetley said after noon.The condition of the one survivor wasn’t immediately available, he said.He had no information about the gender or age of the victims or which vehicles they were in.Lake Saint Louis police said the crash has closed both of the westbound lanes of the highway from Winghaven Boulevard to Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. Police said they didn’t know when the highway will reopen. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Winghaven, Wheetley said.The cable barriers are designed to protect against crossover crashes. Wheetley said, “Vehicle can sometimes go underneath the cables, but I don’t know if that is what happened or if there was a gap.”