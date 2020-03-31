🔥Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with coronavirus🔥

Fountains of Wayne singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

The musician, 52, has been receiving medical treatment in an upstate New York hospital for over a week and is on a ventilator, his attorney confirmed to Variety.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators,” attorney Josh Grier confirmed to the magazine, adding that reports that Schlesinger is in a coma were incorrect.

His girlfriend also confirmed the news to Pitchfork, telling the music publication: “He is on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery.

“He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic,” she said.

Schlesinger is an acclaimed songwriter who has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on The CW’s musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, winning in 2019 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.