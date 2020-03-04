🔥Fortnum & Mason to stock children's herbal tea invented by London duo🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A children’s herbal tea range invented by a mother in her kitchen in north London is being stocked by royal grocer Fortnum & Mason.

The department store is famed for its own-brand selection of teas which it first created in 1902 after Edward VII challenged the company to “bring me the finest tea in all of the world”.

Mother-of-two Kate Towers, 38, of Muswell Hill, and friend Becky Coletto, 36, invented their Small & Wild range two years ago to encourage their children to drink more healthily. It is understood to be the first non-Fortnum & Mason blend in its tea hall. Mrs Towers said: “It’s fantastic that Fortnum & Mason is paving the way for a new generation of tea drinkers to embrace wholesome herbal and fruit blends from a young age.”

Their four tea blends are said to be entirely natural, caffeine free and with no added sugar. Ingredients are “ethically sourced” and packed into biodegradable pyramid tea bags.

A spokesman for the store said they “like to support new and upcoming products wherever possible”.