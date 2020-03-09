🔥Fortnite Week 3 Deadpool challenges: How to destroy toilets and more🔥

Fortnite’s Deadpool skin is clearly the most sought-after cosmetic the game is offering, you just need to bash out some challenges first.

To unlock the skin, you must complete each set of weekly challenges which will only become available after you purchase the Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-bucks (£7.99).

Once the Battle Pass is purchased, you can begin your long journey to own Deadpool’s coveted costume.

So far there have been three weeks of challenges to complete, here’s everything you need to know.

Deadpool never was a tidy one… (Epic Games)

How to start the Deadpool challenges:

Once the Battle Pass is purchased your first task will be to locate Deadpool’s secret room by clicking on a suspicious vent to the right of the challenges table in the lobby.

Interacting with the vent will take you to a typically disgusting room which only Deadpool would love.

When you’re in the room you’ll be able to click on certain objects. Select the computer to the right and you’ll see a list of Deadpool’s challenges.

What Fortnite Deadpool challenges are there?

Week 1

Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games

Don’t thank the bus driver

Week 2

Find Deadpool’s milk carton

Find Deadpool’s chimichangas around HQ

Week 3

Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger

Destroy toilets

How to find them:

The first is incredibly simple, after clicking on his computer you’ll find Wade Wilson’s letter to Epic Games just on the ground to the left, where he details a drawing for a new Battle Bus design.

Return to the computer and you’ll see your next mission – don’t thank the bus driver.

As easy as it is insensitive, at the start of your next match all you have to do is fight the urge to be polite and make sure don’t press the designated button to thank the bus driver. That’s all for the first week of challenges.

To complete the tasks for week 2, you need to find Deadpool’s milk carton which is located in his secret room.

The second challenge is to find the Merc With the Mouth’s favourite food – chimichangas – which can be found across the lobby screens.

We’re now in the third week of challenges and they’re still blissfully simple to complete.

All you have to do is find Deadpool’s toilet plunger, which you can find in TNTina’s room accessed from the Agents’ options section from the main lobby. You’ll find it on the wall to the right.

Finally, for this week’s last challenge, you’ll need to drop into a game, find a bathroom in any house and destroy a toilet there.

The skin won’t unlock until later in the season, according to Epic Games, but complete these challenges will no doubt help you get closer to earning the cosmetic when it finally does release.