🔥Fortnite down: Chapter 2 season 2 update for Battle Royale🔥

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 is officially launching today, with the game going offline to apply the update at 9:00am GMT.

While little is known about what is going to be coming in the new update, anticipation for Chapter 2 is at an all-time high with many changes expected to come.

(Epic Games)

In a tweet, Fortnite confirmed when the game will go offline to implement the update. However, it’s currently unknown how long the game will be unplayable for.

Developer Epic Games have remained tight-lipped regarding this chapter’s theme, but there have been teasers and rumours aplenty popping up this week alone.

Secret messages popped up over the weekend across the globe. One advert, spotted playing at a metro station in Sao Paulo, shows a gold handprint over the ‘Fortnite’ logo and provides a phone number to call.

If you call the number, a recording says: “Yes, sir. The agents have been called. Access card to the vault purchased”.

As of Sunday, February 16, the official Fortnite social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram now display a gold logo featuring the same handprint seen on the teasers. This is thought to be hinting at the theme of this chapter and perhaps the addition of a new material being added to the game’s building mechanic.

Until the download is rolled out, we eagerly await the changes brought in this new chapter of Fornite.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts