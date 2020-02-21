🔥Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 'patch notes'🔥

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 is finally here, with the latest update going live yesterday. As Chapter 2 begins, a new Battle Pass has also been revealed.

In terms of patch notes, which detail all the new additions to the game following its latest update, we’re left a little bit in the dark with just a heavily redacted letter to go off of:

It seems to be a ploy from developers Epic Games, who also pulled the same stunt after their last big update.

The new chapter is going with a spy theme, with an overarching storyline that follows two organisations duking it out – Ghost and Shadow.

Based off of the redacted letter and announcements by Epic Games, these are the changes we can expect:

Map Changes

With every new season comes a slew of changes to the battle map. By all accounts, the map hasn’t changed too drastically with only four changes made this time.

These new locations are the Shark (an island shaped like a shark), the Rig (which resembles a typical deep-sea oil rig), the Grotto (an underground facility), the Agency (which is the headquarters for the characters) and the Yacht (which is, well, a yacht).

Henchmen

These new locations feature Henchmen who will kill you on sight if you wander into their territory, adding a new dynamic when you decide to jump from the Battle Bus to one of these areas.

Along with the henchmen, the new map will feature powerful bosses that, upon being defeated, drop a keycard you can use to unlock a vault jam-packed with amazing equipment.

Vaulted and unvaulted items

Vault (or vaulted) items is the term used when certain weapons and items that have been released in previous updates are then made unavailable, in an effort to balance the game as it continues to grow and update.

This time around it looks like remote explosives, heavy sniper rifle, suppressed small machine gun (SMG) and a Grappler (which acts as a grappling hook to change position with ease) have all been added back into the game.

Vaulted items appear to be the damage trap, bolt-action sniper rifle, a normal SMG and some versions of the rocket launcher. These items are no longer available in the game, apart from in Creative Mode.

Other new features

A new item called Decoy has been added to the game. When thrown, it will create a copy of your character to trick your enemies.

Teleporting toilets also seem to be a thing now whereby if you walk into a toilet it will actually transport you to somewhere different on the map.

A new feature called Shakedown has now been added. When you down another player or a henchman you can now extract some information from them, revealing helpful information to you and your squad.

Consumable items are now throwable. Items like the shield potion, for example, can now be thrown at your friends to help refill their shields if they’re under attack.

Thanks to the new Battle Pass trailer shared by Epic Games, we’ve been given a quick look at some of the new Battle Pass skins coming to the game, which includes new emotes and a Marvel collaboration adding Deadpool into the game.

You can get the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock the Hideout and earn over 100 new rewards including outfits with bonus styles, emotes, wraps and more all for 950 V-Bucks in-game, which translate to £7.99.

