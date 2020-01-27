🔥Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 map leaks – Steamy Stacks destroyed🔥

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 looks like it’s going to cause another shake up to the map, with what might be the end of Slurpy Swamps too.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has been delayed yet again, to 20 February, but it looks like fans have got a sneak peak of what it’ll be offering, with another change to the map.

The reason for the delay is that Epic Games are implementing the new Chaos physics engine, which should change the feel of the gameplay quite a bit, and the new map design seems to take advantage of that.

The leak was originally from 4chan, so that’s not exactly in its favour, but if it’s a fake it’s a cleverly thought out one, as the changes are fairly subtle at first glance.

Comparing the two maps it seems as if the nuclear power plant at Steamy Stacks has been blown up and Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows have also been destroyed, or possibly flooded.

If players get to watch all that in real-time, as tends to happen with Fortnite events, then it could be a good proof of why the new physics engine was worth waiting for.

Other Fortnite rumours at the moment suggest that movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to be the next crossover event, and since it opens in the US on 7 February will be before Season 2 begins.

As with any online game, there’s also likely to be a Valentine’s Day event around 14 February, which will be the last one before the new season begins.

