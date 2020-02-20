🔥Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Battle pass, Top Secret trailer and Deadpool skin revealed by Epic Games🔥

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 is finally here, with the update going live during server downtime today. As Chapter 2 begins, a new Battle Pass has also been revealed.

The new chapter is going with a spy theme, with an overarching storyline that follows two organsations duking it out – Ghost and Shadow.

Thanks to the new Battle Pass trailer shared by Epic Games, we’ve been given a quick look at some of the new Battle Pass skins coming to the game, which includes new emotes and a Marvel collaboration adding Deadpool into the game.

(Epic Games)

Steering into the James Bond-esque spy theme, the map has been updated with a new agency HQ and supervillain hideout.

You can now download the update on your consoles. Version 12.00 is reportedly a whopping 26GB on Xbox One, with the Switch version being 15GB and PlayStation 4 coming in at 11GB.

This marks the end of the longest season of Fortnite: Battle Royale, which lasted more than 120 days.

Season 2 brought with it a brand new map and other gameplay features like fishing, swimming, and being able to pick up and throw downed players.

In a tweet, Fortnite confirmed when the game will go offline to implement the update today. It’s expected players will be able to jump back into the game around midday today at the earliest.

Developer Epic Games kept this new chapter’s theme under wraps, but with the reveal today all of their teasers that popped up are starting to make sense.

Secret messages popped up over the weekend across the globe. One advert, spotted playing at a metro station in Sao Paulo, shows a gold handprint over the ‘Fortnite’ logo and provides a phone number to call.

If you call the number, a recording says: “Yes, sir. The agents have been called. Access card to the vault purchased”.

Until the download is rolled out and we get to see the patch notes, we eagerly await all the changes brought in this new chapter of Fornite.

