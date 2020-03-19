🔥Formula One teams pushing for delay to wholesale rule changes amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Formula One teams are pushing for the radical overhaul of regulations for the sport in 2021 to be delayed by a season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams have raised concerns with F1’s top officials that the wholesale changes for next season — some of the biggest the grid has ever seen — should be put on hold.

And they were again holding talks on Thursday with F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn, as well as FIA president Jean Todt, to reiterate fears over a sport that finds itself in limbo.

It is unclear when the current season will get under way and, with some teams currently in lockdown, they feel there is not enough time to make the necessary development changes for next season.

The sport’s owners, Liberty Media, are trying to put their stamp on F1 with a revolutionary ripping up of the rulebook in a bid to make closer racing and end the domination of a single team like Mercedes.

That is being targeted with several modifications, including less disruptive wings and sleaker-looking cars with greater underbody aerodynamics. In addition, a cost cap of £150million will be set on each team to close up the disparity between the top manufacturers and the smaller ones.

A key discussion point on Thursday was also around a freeze on the development of major components on the cars, such as chassis and gearbox.

Also on the table is the consideration of the remaining calendar for 2020. So far, it is unclear amid the pandemic when F1 will finally get under way.

It had been due to start in Melbourne last weekend, but the race was scrapped just days beforehand, with the F1 paddock already in place at Albert Park, when a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the opening four races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China were postponed, F1 bosses said they hoped to resume racing before the end of May, but the sport may not begin until June, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the earliest.

The Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have now also been postponed.

Talks are already in place about the 2020 season potentially running into January 2021 to round off the calendar, with a later start date to the 2021 campaign.

In addition, the enforced summer break — when teams shut down their factories — has been moved from its traditional August spot to March and April, with teams choosing a three-week window in which to shut down all operations.

That move was officially approved on Wednesday by the World Motor Sport Council.