🔥Formula One postpones Dutch, Spanish, Monaco Grands Prix amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Formula One has announced that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have already been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Thursday March 19, both governing bodies of F1 confirmed needlessly to say that three races won’t take place in-may because of fears on the Covid-19 virus.

This means that the 2020 season, that is yet to obtain underway following the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours prior to the first practice session, until June at the initial will undoubtedly be delayed.

A statement read: “Because of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA and the three promoters it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Gran Premio De Espana 2020 and Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2020 will undoubtedly be postponed.

“Because of the ongoing and fluid nature of the Covid-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters took these decisions to be able to ensure medical and safety of the travelling staff, championship fans and participants, which remains our primary concern.

“Formula 1 and the FIA continue steadily to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to mintor the problem and take the correct period of time to review the viability of potential alternative dates for every Grand Prix in the entire year if the situation improve.”

With all three races in-may now set to be rearranged for in the future in the calendar, on June 7 it really is widely expected the growing season will start at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, although there is absolutely no official confirmation yet.

This means that the initial six rounds of the growing season have been cancelled or postponed. The Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled to be hosted nowadays initially, was swiftly postponed combined with the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix, where in fact the coronavirus was initially reported.

F1 have previously made arrangements to greatly help teams suffering from the herpes virus – such as for example Ferrari and McLaren after associates tested positive for Covid-19 – by moving the summertime break to perform between March and April and extend it to 21 days.