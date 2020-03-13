Formula One have announced the postponement of races in Bahrain and Vietnam amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the start of the 2020 season now delayed until at least late May.

The new campaign was due to get underway as planned with the beginning of the weekend schedule at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, only for proceedings to be postponed in the early hours of the morning after McLaren withdrew from the race with a member of their team having tested positive for Covid-19.

A further 14 team members have since been quarantined after coming into close contact with the aforementioned employee.

Reigning constructors’ champions Mercedes also wrote to the FIA and F1 requesting the cancellation of the Australian GP, feeling that the safety of their staff could no longer be guaranteed if they competed at the event.

F1 had already made the decision to postpone the Chinese Grand Prix initially scheduled for April 17-19 in Shanghai, while the Bahrain Grand Prix set for 20-22 March was due to go ahead without spectators.

However, that race has now been postponed along with the inaugural Vietnam GP, which was set to take place in Hanoi on April 3-5.

“In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federarion and the Hanoi People’s Committee, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Automobile Association of Vietnam and the promoter, Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the 20th – 22nd March and April 3rd – 5th April respectively,” F1 said in a statement on Friday.

The first Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi has also been postponed (AFP via Getty Images)

“Following the announcement of the Australian Grand Prix’s cancellation this week and the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA and the promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local health authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”

The trio of postponements appeared to leave the revived Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on May 1-3 as the provisional first race of the 2020 season, though F1 said they now expect that the campaign can begin in late May.

However, they added that “given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed.”

The next race on the current calendar after the Netherlands is in Spain on 8-10 May, followed by Monaco on May 21-24. F1 is then scheduled to head to Baku in Azerbaijan on 5-7 June.