🔥Formula One eSports Bahrain Grand Prix LIVE: Commentary stream and latest updates from virtual race🔥

With Formula One drivers currently off the track due to the coronavirus pandemic, virtual racing has taken over and we have arrived at eSports Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 2020 season is yet to get underway after the coronavirus pandemic caused the first six rounds to be postponed.

Indeed, the decision only came hours before the Australian Grand Prix with both McLaren and Mercedes pulling out of the race before organisers postponed the entire event.

That led drivers to hone their skills in the virtual world with Lando Norris joining a number of F1 eSports pros on the grid for ‘not Bahrain Grand Prix’.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and golfer Ian Poulter are also involved, while former driver Johnny Herbert is back on the virtual track.

2020-03-22T18: 02: 20.000Z

Lando Norris and Thibaut Courtois join the gridFirst, the Bahrain Grand Prix was to be held with no spectators, then Formula One bosses announced it would be postponed after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for the coronavirus, writes Matt Majendie.However, the race will go ahead, but in a virtual running, with McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris aiming to take the chequered flag.Set up by Veloce Esports, the brainchild of two former racing drivers and an ex-football agent, this will be the team’s second grand prix of the season.The first, a replica of last weekend’s postponed Australian Grand Prix, pitted Norris against former F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, as well Belgium and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a raft of YouTubers.All have pledged to return for race two, with Courtois promising to bring along some Real Madrid team-mates, while European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter contacted Veloce to add his name to the grid.

2020-03-22T17: 47: 02.846Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Formula One virtual racing Bahrain Grand Prix!Athletes past and present from across motorsport, football, golf and other sports will join together for the second round of the eSports F1 championship, this time in ‘Bahrain’.Stay tuned for all the build-up!

Grid and teams

Team

Drivers

ALFA ROMEO

‘Cyanide’ and Johnny Herbert

ALPHATAURI

Luca Salvadori and ‘Sadokist’

FDA Hublot Esports

Robert Shwartzman and Dino Beganovic

Haas

Anthony Davidson and ‘Redeye’

McLaren

Lando Norris and Nic Hamilton

Mercedes

Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne

Racing Point

Jimmy Broadbent and Nico Hulkenberg

Red Bull

Sir Chris Hoy and Philipp Eng

Renault

Guanyou Zhou and Ian Poulter

Williams

Liam Payne and Nicholas Latifi