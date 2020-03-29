Former Webster Groves preschool teacher dies from COVID-19, school says

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves School District preschool center has announced that a former teacher died from complications of COVID-19.Juanita Eason Graham taught at the Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool, 222 West Cedar Avenue, for nearly two decades, but hadn’t worked there in recent years, officials said.

Juanita Graham, in a Webster Groves School District photo posted to Facebook in February 2018, worked at the Ambrose Family Center Preschool.

Courtesy of the Webster Groves School District

“Ms. Juanita touched the lives of hundreds of children in her 19 years as a teacher in the preschool,” the school announced on its Facebook page. “She loved all children with her heart and soul. If you knew her, you loved her, and if she knew you, you were loved.”The announcement said she died “due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.” The date of her death and other details couldn’t immediately be confirmed.On Saturday, John Simpson, superintendent of schools, wrote on Twitter that Graham was a warm, wise, and “deeply loved and respected teacher.”“Out of love and respect for everyone that this world has lost, including Ms. Juanita, we must do all that we can to keep ourselves and one another safe,” Simpson wrote.In a February 2018 Facebook post by the Webster Groves School District, Graham said the best part of her day with her 3- to 5-year-old students was listening to their conversations. After noticing children playing with dolls and talking about caring for babies, she led a service project where her class collected baby items to donate to Nurses for Newborns.

