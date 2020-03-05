Former UAW president Gary Jones charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

(From left to right) UAW Representative Assistant Director Gary Jones, Wentzville Mayor Nick Gucione, UAW 2250 Chairman Mike Bullock, Gov. Jay Nixon, plant manager John Dansby, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, Renae Tallon, and Van Simpson break ground at the future site of a 500,000 square-foot expansion of General Motors Wentzville assembly plant Monday, May 21, 2012. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

DETROIT — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of the federal government taking over the labor union.Jones was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The documents were unsealed on Thursday, but previously filed.A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.Federal officials will hold a press conference at 12: 30 p.m. (Central) on Thursday in Detroit.The charging of Jones and other senior UAW leaders has shaken the union and led General Motors Co. to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.Before he became president in 2018, Jones headed Region 5, based in Hazelwood. This is a developing story.

Edward “Nick” Robinson’s guilty plea is the 10th from union officials or the spouse of an official. Three more people at Fiat Chrysler have also pleaded guilty in the government’s corruption investigation.

Vance Pearson was based in the St. Louis area as director of UAW’s Region 5, which covers more than a dozen states.

UAW Region 5 in St. Louis will be merged into regional offices in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Lincolnshire, Illinois, the union said in a statement Friday.

Gary Jones, director of UAW Region 5, was nominated by an influential caucus to succeed Dennis Williams as head of the 400,000-member union.