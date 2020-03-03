🔥Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to endorse Joe Biden: NYT🔥

FILE PHOTO: Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke talks to reporters in the Spin Room after the fourth Democratic U.S. 2020 presidential election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden’s White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, endorsed Biden as a swathe of the Democratic Party fell in line behind Biden’s bid in an apparent attempt to try to block the candidacy of the frontrunner, Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive.