🔥Former Tottenham youngster Tyger Smalls trains with Arsenal with hope of securing contract with the Gunners🔥

Former Tottenham youngster Tyger Smalls has revealed he had a trial with Arsenal earlier this month.

Smalls, who is a 17-year-old attacker, has been playing non-league football after leaving the academy system.

The forward impressed during the early stages of his youth career and, after leaving Norwich City, he played for Tottenham’s Under-10s and Under-11s sides.

Smalls is said to have scored just under 200 goals during those two seasons at Spurs, but he left the academy after that.

The 17-year-old has since been plying his trade in non-league football and has been playing for Haverhill Rovers.

They play in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football, and Smalls left them in December after a fine start to the season.

He has since signed for the TMG Football agency and attracted interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Arsenal are one of those keen on the teenager, who revealed on social media he has completed a trial with the club.

Smalls tweeted on Wednesday: “Good 5 days training with Arsenal U23s. Great experience with the 1st team aswell!”

The forward will have hoped to have impressed Arsenal enough to earn another trial or even a contract with one of their youth sides.