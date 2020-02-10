🔥Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen says Premier League could never match Milan derby atmosphere🔥

Christian Eriksen has hailed the atmosphere of the Milan derby, claiming it cannot be rivalled by any he experienced in the Premier League.

The Dane – who finally left Tottenham in January to join Antonio Conte’s side along with a host of former Premier League stars – started Inter Milan’s 4-2 win over rivals Milan on the bench.

He was introduced for his third appearance since making the move shortly after the 70 minute mark and struck the bar with an outstanding free-kick.

Inter were 2-0 down at half time before goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the derby victory and left Inter above Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus into top spot.

“It was a great experience,” Eriksen told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The first half was sad, but winning like that with a comeback was very, very special. Now I can leave the stadium with a huge smile on my face.

“The fans had prepared this huge choreography that took up the entire end of the stadium. You don’t get that atmosphere in the Premier League, partly because they’re not allowed to.

“Here, you really feel the fans pushing you on from the moment you arrive in the team bus. They are slapping their hands on the side of the vehicle, you feel their passion and understand how important this match is.”

With his exit from Tottenham taking so long and form dipping in north London this season, Erkisen was often made a scapegoat by those in the stands. In Milan, however, the 27-year-old is feeling far more loved.

He said: “I really feel that many fans are happy I am here. That fires me up, it motivates me, it pushes me in the right direction and helps me to settle in. So far, everything has gone really well.”