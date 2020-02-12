🔥Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: I would love to work in the Premier League again🔥

Mauricio Pochettino has declared his intention to return to management in the Premier League but admits it will be “difficult” to manage another club after leaving Tottenham.

The Argentine coach was sacked by Spurs just five months after leading the north London club to the Champions League final.

Pochettino has consistently been linked with the Manchester United job.

After spending some time in his homeland, the 47-year-old revealed he wants to get back into management and sees the Premier League as his ideal destination.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said on the In The Pink Podcast.

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

Pochettino led Spurs to their first Champions League final – but will he now end up at another club? Photo: Getty Images

Pochettino left Spurs after five-and-a-half years in charge where he guided the club to four consecutive top-four finishes.