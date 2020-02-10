Former STLer Nick Trivundza lands film in festival

Nick Trivundza taking a break from directing on the set of his upcoming movie, “The West and the Ruthless.” Image courtesy of Naissance

Image courtesy of Naissance

Another movie from former STLer Nick Trivundza will hit the big screen next month.The film, “Danger! Danger!,” is the second feature-length flick written and directed by Trivundza, a 1999 grad of Lutheran South High.”It’s a love letter to the (Steven) Spielberg movies of the 1980s,” Trivundza said, and named “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and Indiana Jones movies as style models.The film has been picked to run at the Pasadena Film Festival, which runs March 12-19.His wife, Lexie Findarle Trivundza, was the co-directed and a producer. The movie turns on adventurer Jonathan Danger, who battles Soviets in 1985 to prevent them from using a hidden temple to travel back in time.Trivundza moved away from STL to go to college in Florida, then moved to San Francisco and finally split for L.A. His sister, Natalie Thomson, still lives in St. Louis and served as an associate producer on the film.The couple’s first film, “The West and the Ruthless,” was released in 2016.Trivundza said he hopes to make his third movie “in STL, back on my home turf.”

