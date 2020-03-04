Former St. Louis Priory priest who stalked woman by hiding in bushes gets 2 years’ probation

CLAYTON — A priest who formerly worked at a St. Louis County Catholic school was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation for stalking a woman last year and hiding in the bushes outside her home.Michael McCusker, 37, who was once a theology teacher at St. Louis Priory School in Creve Coeur, was sentenced by Associate Circuit Judge Mondonna Ghasedi. While working at the school, McCusker referred to himself by his religious name, the Rev. John McCusker.McCusker pleaded guilty in January to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking and resisting arrest.His lawyer, Jesse Ullom, said Wednesday he thought the judge “gave fair consideration to everybody’s concerns.” Other conditions of McCusker’s probation include 80 hours of community service, no alcohol consumption and no contact with the victim.

The Rev. Michael McCusker, a former teacher and priest at St. Louis Priory School, was charged Feb. 4, 2019, with stalking and resisting arrest.

Richmond Heights police said in February 2019 that officers were called to a home in the 9000 block of Greenridge Drive where a woman reported a man looking through her windows.Officers spotted McCusker hiding in the bushes, prompting McCusker to run, police said.McCusker now lives in Maryland and is still a priest, his attorney said. He hopes to join the armed forces and become a chaplain.

