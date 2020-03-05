Former St. Louis Alderman Arnowitz turns himself in on mail fraud charge

St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz talks to other aldermen during a meeting of St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz, facing indictment on a federal mail fraud charge, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday and will be released on his own recognizance.Hands cuffed to a belly chain and ankles shackled in court, Arnowitz, 66, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah during a brief hearing that he understood the charge and the potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.As FBI agents looked on, Mensah told Arnowitz that he could not leave eastern Missouri without permission and is banned from possessing firearms.He will return to court March 11 to plead not guilty to the charge.Arnowitz was indicted Friday and resigned Tuesday afternoon, citing “personal reasons” in a letter.The indictment said Arnowitz used campaign donations for personal expenses from June 2015 through February 2019. Arnowitz made “substantial cash withdrawals” for personal use, the U.S. attorney’s office said. He sent a $5,000 check from the “Friends of Larry Arnowitz” campaign committee bank account to his home mortgage company on Feb. 13, 2019, the indictment said. To conceal his fraud, he filed false reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, prosecutors said.His lawyer, Patrick Conroy, declined to comment after Wednesday’s hearing, as did Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith, who is handling the case. Conroy on Tuesday called the use of the money a “mistake,” and said Arnowitz would pay it back. He said that the total amount involved is approximately $20,000.In a statement, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said, “Alderman Arnowitz abused the trust of many individuals and organizations that contributed to his political campaign fund for several years.”Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

