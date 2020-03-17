🔥Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz in intensive care🔥

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz is in intensive care in Spain.

Sanz, who is 76 years old, was suffering from fever early on Tuesday and was hospitalised in the capital later in the day.

Although a diagnosis of coronavirus has not been 100 per cent confirmed, doctors believe it is another case of Covid-19 – and Standard Sport understands the businessman is in a critical condition.

Madrid president between 1995 and 2000, Sanz brought back the European Cup to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in 32 years as Los Blancos won La Séptima (their seventh continental crown) in 1998.

Real won the Champions League once again in his tenure, in 2000, as well as one LaLiga title (in 1997), an Intercontinental Cup (1998) and a Spanish Supercopa (1997).

While he was at Madrid, his son Fernando Sanz played for the club as a central defender. Lorenzo Sanz was succeeded as president by Florentino Perez in 2000.