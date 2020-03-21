🔥Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus🔥

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died at the age of 76.

Sanz was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering from fever at home for a number of days and was treated in intensive care as his hypertension was worsened by coronavirus.

His son Lorenzo, a former Real Madrid basketball player, said on Twitter: “My father has died. He didn’t deserve to go this way. He is one of the best, bravest, hardest-working people I’ve ever known.

“His family and Real Madrid were his passion.”

Madrid president between 1995 and 2000, Sanz brought back the European Cup to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in 32 years as Los Blancos won La Séptima (their seventh continental crown) in 1998.

Real won the Champions League once again in his tenure, in 2000, as well as one LaLiga title (in 1997), an Intercontinental Cup (1998) and a Spanish Supercopa (1997).

Lorenzo was also the father of former Real Madrid centre-back Fernando Sanz, who played for Los Blancos between 1995 and 1999.