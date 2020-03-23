🔥Former Real Madrid president Fernando Martin critically ill with coronavirus Days after death of Lorenzo Sanz🔥

Former Real Madrid president Fernando Martin is critically ill in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The 72-year-old businessman, who replaced Florentino Perez after the current club chief resigned from the post in his first spell in 2006, is in intensive care at the Hospital Puerta de Hierro in Madrid.

Martin was only in charge on an interim basis and spent two months in the role. In his time in the top job, Los Blancos did not lose a league game, but were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal.

This latest news follows the death of another former Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz, who passed away on Saturday after contracting coronavirus and spending five days in intensive care.

Sanz was in charge at Real Madrid for five years, between 1995 and 2000, preceding Perez in the role.

On Sunday, a number of former players paid homage to Sanz and Madrid said they will also organise a tribute once football resumes after the current hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak.