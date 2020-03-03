🔥Former Priti Patel aide 'took overdose after claiming she was bullied by minister and received £25k payout'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A former aide to Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly took an overdose after being bullied by the minister, it has been claimed.

The woman later received a £25,000 payout from the government following the alleged incident in 2015, when Ms Patel was employment minister, the BBC reported.

The claim emerged as Ms Patel continues to face allegations that she mistreated staff in her new role as Home Secretary. She has previously denied having mistreated staff.

Legal documents seen by the BBC showed that a junior employee at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) was said to have taken an overdose of prescription medicine following the alleged incident in 2015.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (PA)

The junior employee brought a complaint of bullying and harassment against the department after being dismissed in October that year, according to the documents seen by the broadcaster.

The DWP did not admit liability and the case did not come before a tribunal, the BBC reported.

The fresh claim emerged after Boris Johnson ordered an inquiry into allegations that Ms Patel breached the ministerial code following claims of bullying.

This follows the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam on Saturday, in which the formerly senior civil servant made a raft of allegations against her.

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer described the latest allegations as “incredibly serious”.

He tweeted: “I welcome the announcement that the Cabinet Secretary will be holding an inquiry into the Home Secretary’s conduct. However, we need assurances that this inquiry will cover Priti Patel’s entire career as a minister.”

Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an inquiry into allegations that Ms Patel has breached the ministerial code following claims of bullying.

Michael Gove: PM Has Asked Cabinet Office To ‘Establish The Facts’ In Priti Patel Case

Ms Patel has faced questions over her conduct following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam on Saturday, in which the formerly senior civil servant made a raft of allegations against her.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove announced on Monday afternoon an investigation to “establish the facts” had been launched.

Addressing questions from the opposition in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “This government always takes any complaints relating to the ministerial code seriously.

“And in line with the process set out in the ministerial code, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to establish the facts.”

A spokeswomen for the Cabinet Office told the Evening Standard: “We do not comment on individual personnel matters.”

Over the weekend, Sir Philip, who was the most senior official in the Home Office, said he planned to take legal action over claims of constructive dismissal.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said if the “serious allegations” raised by Sir Philip about the Home Secretary’s conduct are true “then that would clearly constitute a breach of the ministerial code”.

He added: “Why, without a proper investigation, has the Prime Minister defended the Home Secretary, calling her fantastic and saying he absolutely has confidence in her?

“It’s not enough just to refer this to the Cabinet Office, the Government must now call in an external lawyer, as quite rightly suggested by the union for senior civil servants, the First Division Association.

“A minister in breach of the ministerial code cannot remain in office and should be dismissed.”