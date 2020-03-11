🔥Former payroll company executive gets 6 years in prison for $9.4M loss to clients🔥

ST. LOUIS — The former owner of a payroll company that stole $9.4 million from clients in Missouri, Illinois and elsewhere was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison and ordered to repay $8.7 million.David L. Downey, 51, of Indianapolis, stole the money from clients of his company, Time Payroll, from 2013 to 2017, prosecutors have said.In U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday, Downey and his lawyer Joel Schwartz said that the criminal conduct was an attempt to make up more than $4 million lost to a Georgia company in 2013. Schwartz acknowledged that Downey should have instead told his clients about the loss. Downey apologized and compared himself to Captain Ahab in the novel “Moby Dick.” Downey said his white whale was seeking to recoup the money from that initial loss, and he pursued it to the detriment of his clients. Client companies in Indiana and Kentucky also were victimized.Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crowe pointed out that while Downey claimed he was trying to help employees of his client companies, he also took expensive trips to exotic locales, including Rome and the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s.U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry picked up on that theme, telling Downey later, “Captain Ahab didn’t take time to go to the spa at St. Bart’s.”