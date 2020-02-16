🔥Former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack has died at 40🔥

Caroline Flack, the former host of the popular British reality television show “Love Island,” has died, her family confirmed on Saturday.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” Flack’s family said in a statement to the Press Association. “We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”Flack, 40, began hosting “Love Island” in 2015, the BBC reports. The dating show gained immense popularity at home and abroad.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news,” an ITV spokesperson said in a statement. “Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”Laura Whitmore, who took over Flack’s “Love Island” hosting duties after she stepped away from the role in December, shared her shock at the news on Twitter.

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA— Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

Flack stepped down from her hosting role after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, according to the BBC. She was due to stand trial next month.Flack appeared to address the backlash she’d received in an Instagram post on December 24.”This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with,” she wrote. “I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone.”