🔥Former London teacher charged with an increase of than 30 sex offences including crimes against girls🔥

A former teacher has been charged with an increase of than 30 sexual offences.

Ben Breakwell, of Monkgate, York, is accused of committing the offences while he was a trained teacher at a school in Hammersmith, west London.Included in these are multiple charges associated with alleged sex with three girls aged between 13 and 16.

Additionally, there are two counts of taking and another two of earning indecent images of children.

The Met Police began investigating Breakwell in 2017 with the probe led by specialist officers.

Breakwell, 39, is accused of committing the offences between October 2014 and November 2017.

He’ll face the charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 9

