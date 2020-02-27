Former KWMU fundraiser lauded for lifetime achievement

Martin Leifeld (Photo by Socially Inspired)

First-class fundraiser Martin Leifeld, a retired vice chancellor at the University of Missouri St. Louis, is the winner of local public radio’s highest honor.Leifeld is the 2020 winner of the Millard S. Cohen Lifetime Achievement Award from St. Louis Public Radio.Retired for two years, Leifeld now counsels non-profit organizations. He recently published “Five Minutes For Fundraising,” a book that shares advice on raising money for philanthropic causes.”St. Louis Public Radio is an essential resource for our citizens,” Leifeld said in a statement. “I have been privileged to be one of its advocates and supporters,” Leifeld will be honored at a soiree April 3 at Four Seasons St. Louis.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Courtney Landrum, who headlined the “Courtney & Company” morning show for two years, was let go. Also dispatched was mid-morning host Jill Devine.

Bill before state legislature does not aim to ban books or other material, but to limit types of programs at libraries that may be “age-inappropriate.”

The system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War is the subject of the tours, starting on Feb. 29.

An order was issued Wednesday that terminates the licensing efforts by stations connected to Romanik.

Friday is the last day for the Soulard area bar/restaurant that has been operated by four generations of the same family since at least 1918.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

International beer-review website RateBeer has ranked Cory and Karen King and their keglers at the Maplewood brewery as 2019’s No. 2 brewer — in the world.

Martin Leifeld (Photo by Socially Inspired)