Former Hazelwood East High student sues over armed detention by police

A former Hazelwood East High School student recently filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was held at gunpoint by police while traveling with his college swim team and falsely arrested because he’s black.Jaylan Butler explains in his lawsuit that he was the only black member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team and was on his way back from a South Dakota meet on the evening of Feb. 24, 2019. The team’s charter bus stopped on a frontage road off Interstate 80 in northwestern Illinois and a coach suggested Butler take a selfie in front of a “Buckle Up. It’s the Law” sign for the team’s social media account, the suit said.He was walking back to the bus when police cars arrived, emergency lights flashing. Butler, remembering his father’s advice when encountering police, dropped his cellphone and fell to his knees with his hands up, the suit said. Butler was compliant and did not resist, but officers forced him face down into the snowy ground at gunpoint, used profanity and one put a gun to his head and threatened to “blow your (expletive) head off,” the suit claims.After the bus driver and a coach intervened, the officers allowed Butler up, but did not remove the handcuffs, the suit said. Instead, they told him he was being arrested for resisting arrest, patted him down and searched his coat pockets before detaining him in a police vehicle. Several minutes later, police removed his handcuffs and allowed him to retrieve his ID from the bus.They did not tell Butler whey they detained him, didn’t document the stop and search as required under Illinois law or give him a “stop receipt” with name and badge number of the arresting officer, which is also required, the suit said.The incident traumatized Butler, who is now angry, scared and depressed, the suit said.The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in the Central District of Illinois and announced by the ACLU of Illinois this week. It seeks unspecified damages for state and federal claims including unlawful search and seizure, excessive detention, excessive force and false arrest. Named as defendants were officers with the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said officers were involved in a manhunt for a fugitive at the time. He denied the claims against his deputies, saying that they arrived after Butler was in custody, the Quad-City Times reported.East Moline police Chief Jeff Ramsey declined to comment via email Thursday. Hampton police did not return a message seeking comment.Butler did not return messages seeking comment left with the ACLU.

