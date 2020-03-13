The former health minister and governor of Tokyo has said there is a 70 per cent possibility the Olympics will be cancelled.

Government and Games officials in Japan, as well as the International Olympic Committee, have been adamant the showpiece will go ahead as planned.

But Yoichi Masuzoe told the Times: “I worked so hard to have the Games and I really want the Games to go ahead successfully but the situation is so bad in European countries.

!If you ask me today, I’d say there’s a 70 per cent possibility of cancellation, not postponement. Think of South Korea and also Italy, France, Germany and Iran. Even if Tokyo is safe, athletes from other parts of the world cannot come.”

Masuzoe was key in Japan’s response to the swine flu outbreak back in 2009. In addition, he helped with the build-up to the Games as Tokyo’s governor from 2014 to 2016.

Organisers and the IOC have already dismissed the possibility of a delay because of both the sporting calendar and the fact that some venues will not then be available at a later day.

Any suggestion otherwise has been rejected by Tokyo 2020. One executive board member Haruyuki Takahashi had previously warned the Games could be delayed but Games boss Yoshiro Mori rejected that as a possibility.