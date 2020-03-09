🔥Former F1 boss Ron Dennis launches drive to cut sports injuries in young people🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Ex-motor racing boss Ron Dennis — credited with making huge strides in driver safety during his time heading the McLaren F1 team — is to launch an initiative to reduce the number of sports injuries suffered by young people.

The 72-year-old has invested a “substantial sum” from his estimated £450 million fortune to set up a non-profit company dedicated to researching innovations for curbing the toll suffered by adolescents involved in contact sports.

He said: “I have spent the past two years looking at how we might tackle preventable injuries that can curtail people’s ability to participate in sport. Each year, the UK sees 2.7 million visits to A&E as a result of young people being injured during sport and this needs addressing. I intend to bring my knowledge of revolutionising motor sport safety into mainstream sports.”

Areas likely to be looked at are the long-term impact of contact in rugby and the potential damage to the developing brain caused by football heading.

One ambition is to develop monitors that can be used in schools to measure the forces imposed on the brain by heading. The company, Podium Analytics, is based in the West End and chaired by Dennis. It has recruited Andy Hunt, former head of World Sailing and the British Olympic Association during the 2012 Games, as chief executive.

Dennis was team principal of the McLaren team from 1981 to 2009 and remained a major shareholder of owner McLaren Technology Group until 2017 when he sold his 25 per cent stake for £275 million. During his association with the team, none of its drivers lost their lives on the track.

A study of A&E admissions in 2018 found that children and adolescents account for almost half of all attendances for sporting injuries. Football, rugby union and rugby league were the most dangerous sports for boys and trampolining, netball and horse riding for girls. Leading public figures whose adult lives have been affected by serious sports injuries when they were young include former prime minister Gordon Brown who lost sight in his left eye aged 16 as the result of a kick to the head during a rugby game.

The founders fear that safety in school and youth sport is an area that has been left behind in an increasingly safety-conscious society.

Mr Hunt said: “There has never been a more important time to coordinate and drive research in sports safety, which is a vitally important issue for global sport that needs addressing. We look forward to working collaboratively with governing bodies and other sports stakeholders and to sharing more details when we launch later this year.”