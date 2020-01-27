🔥Former EastEnders star Laurie Brett says she has ‘no plans’ to return to soap🔥

Laurie Brett says EastEnders is the “hardest gig on TV” and she has “no plans” to return to the show.

The 50-year-old actress played Jane Beale on the BBC One soap on and off from 2004 to 2017, and while she had a “brilliant time” on Albert Square, she found the filming schedule “relentless”.

She said: “It’s the hardest gig on telly.

Jane was last seen in 2017

“It’s just relentless and I couldn’t believe just how knackered I was when I left.

“It’s all-consuming and the thing is that when you’re in that bubble you don’t even realise how all-consuming it is.

“But you know what happened? I left there, I had a rest, I fell in love, I got married, I had a life!

“I had the most brilliant time there and I have friends there but I’ve got no plans to go back.”

Laurie played Jane on and off from 2004 until 2017

The former Waterloo Road star, who has eight-year-old daughter Erin, married Dennis Longman last year, and she is enjoying exploring other acting opportunities for now.

She added to the Sunday People newspaper: “The door’s open and it’s a never-say-never scenario but I’m just really enjoying exploring other stuff at the moment.

“I’ll always be Jane Beale for a lot of people.”

Jane was a huge part of the shows 30th anniversary storyline 'who killed Lucy Beale?'

Laurie recently admitted EastEnders’ 30th anniversary special episodes “aged her 10 years”, but she loved being a part of the milestone episodes in February 2015.

She wrote on Twitter: “What an incredible week of telly… aged me 10 years but great to be part of it.”

This year the soap reaches its 35th anniversary and they are planning a Thames boat trip.

We’ve already been told one character won’t survive – but who?

Peter Beale with a new face

Also returning for the anniversary is Peter Beale, with the Beale family coming back together, fans have been calling for Jane’s return for some time.

Sadly, that now doesn’t look likely…

