🔥Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone should spend up to nine years in jail, prosecutors say🔥

Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone should spend seven to nine years behind bars due to the seriousness of his crimes, prosecutors have said.

Stone is due to face sentencing this month after he was found guilty in November on seven counts of lying to the US Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Prosecutors in the case told Judge Amy Berman Jackson that the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” should be “punished in accord” with sentencing guidelines.

He faces a range of seven years and three months to up to nine years in prison, they said, saying such a term would “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law.”

Stone is due to face sentencing by on February 20.

He was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted of charges brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Stone denied wrongdoing and consistently criticised the case against him as politically motivated.

He did not take the stand during the trial and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defence.