🔥Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison🔥

Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison over witness tampering and lying to congress.

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone’s crimes demanded a significant time behind bars, though she said the seven to nine years originally recommended by the Justice Department were excessive.

Stone’s lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history.

He was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

More follows…